Palladium One Mining Receives 3 of 5 exploration permits

Palladium One Mining Inc. has received three of five Exploration Permits for the Tyko Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, located near White River, Ontario. A 15,000-meter diamond drill program is planned and is scheduled to begin this month. Tyko hosts nickel, copper and cobalt, each of which has been designated a Critical Mineral in Canada, the United States and the European Union.

“Tyko is an award-winning, sulphide, high-grade Critical Minerals (nickel, copper, cobalt) Project in Ontario, Canada. With drill permits in hand we are launching the 2022 diamond drilling program to expand on our high-grade discovery success, where we intersected up to 10% nickel equivalent over 4 meters, within a 430-meter strike length that remains open for expansion. Two permit applications remain outstanding following submissions in early-September 2021, and we continue to respond to various requests/inquiries. With both Ontario’s and Canada’s political focus on increasing domestic supply of Critical Minerals, we are hopeful that the last two permits will arrive shortly. The three permits will enable us to drill the highly prospective West Pickle Lake and the Bulldozer North and South targets. During the winter months, an all-weather camp was constructed and we completed 70 kilometres of Induced Polarization (IP) grids on the Smoke Lake and Bulldozer target areas, results are expected shortly,” commented Derrick Weyrauch, President and CEO.

The Company has been working to secure five new Critical Mineral Exploration Permits covering Smoke lake and the four new multiline VTEMmax anomalies with coincident strong copper-nickel in soil anomalies. The three permits received cover three of the four new multi-line VTEMmax targets, including West Pickle Lake, Bulldozer North and Bulldozer South.