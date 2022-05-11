Between the Covers – May 11

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf this week are: “The 1619 Project” by Nikole Hannah Jones, “The Truth About Melody Browne” by Lisa Jewell, “Crimson Summer” by Heather Graham, “A Family Affair” by Robyn Carr and “The Missing Piece” by John Lescroart.

New movies on the shelf this week are “Serpico” starring Al Pacino, “West Side Story”, a Steven Spielberg film, “Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom” starring Chris Pratt, ‘Yellowstone Season 3” starring Kevin Costner and for the kids we have “The Mitchell vs the Machines” starring Danny McBride! Come on in and check it out!

Staff Pick of the Week is Always Watching” by Chevy Stevens. From the book jacket:

She helps people put their demons to rest.

But she has a few of her own…

In the lockdown ward of a psychiatric hospital, Dr. Nadine Lavoie is in her element. She has the tools to help people, and she has the desire—healing broken families is what she lives for. But Nadine doesn’t want to look too closely at her own past because there are whole chunks of her life that are black holes. It takes all her willpower to tamp down her recurrent claustrophobia, and her daughter, Lisa, is a runaway who has been on the streets for seven years.

When a distraught woman, Heather Simeon, is brought into the Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit after a suicide attempt, Nadine gently coaxes her story out of her—and learns of some troubling parallels with her own life. Digging deeper, Nadine is forced to confront her traumatic childhood, and the damage that began when she and her brother were brought by their mother to a remote commune on Vancouver Island. What happened to Nadine? Why was their family destroyed? And why does the name Aaron Quinn, the group’s leader, bring complex feelings of terror to Nadine even today?

And then, the unthinkable happens, and Nadine realizes that danger is closer to home than she ever imagined. She has no choice but to face what terrifies her the most…and fight back.

Sometimes you can leave the past, but you can never escape.

Parents can sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library by contacting the Wawa Public Library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or email us [email protected] This wonderful program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected]. Proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa.