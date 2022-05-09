SE OPP – Charges laid after drugs found at business

On May 7, 2022 at approximately 5:06 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of drugs being found at a business on Goudreau Road in Dubreuilville.

As a result of the investigation, Ravinderpal SEKHON, 46 years-of-age, of Brampton was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Heroin, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), and

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 6, 2022 in Wawa.