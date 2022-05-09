SE OPP – Charges laid after Domestic Dispute in White River

On April 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a business on Highway 17 in White River. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

On May 2, 2022, police located and arrested the accused. As a result, a 22-year-old person, from Pic Mobert First Nation, was charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC) (Two Counts), and

Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC (Two Counts).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in June 2022, in Wawa.