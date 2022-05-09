Letter – Who will take on the task?

Every year about this time I feel like a racehorse, pulling on the reins, ready to gallop over the

meadow…. ln my case, pick up my gloves, bags and get dirty to clean up the environment.

Unfortunately, old age put a limit to it, I can’t do it in grand style anymore, but a little around my

immediate area and if everybody would do the same our little town would look much better. Even at my

slow speed when I walk my senior dog, I have a bag with me and pick up as we go. The result each time

is mind-boggling. How can we be so sloppy?

With a heavy heart and almost tears in my eyes I had to pay my outrageously high oil heating bill and

was shocked about the garbage at Pinewood Drive, both sides. lt was always the first place we started

our yearly cleanup.

Who will be brave enough to take on the task and haul loads and loads out of

ditches and roadways?

My plea as it always was: please be respectful and stop littering.

Karen Grundt

Garbologist at Heart