East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after dispute

On May 3, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a dispute at a residence on Ottawa Avenue in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported two people in the front yard arguing and one person had a bat in their hand. The argument escalated when the person with the bat struck the other person in the leg and then fled the scene in a pick-up truck. After investigation, it was learned that additional property was also damaged during the argument.

Calvin BRIFFETT, 60 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was later arrested and charged with:

  • Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC
  • Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 5, 2022.

