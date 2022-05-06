East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after dispute

On May 3, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a dispute at a residence on Ottawa Avenue in Elliot Lake.
The complainant reported two people in the front yard arguing and one person had a bat in their hand. The argument escalated when the person with the bat struck the other person in the leg and then fled the scene in a pick-up truck. After investigation, it was learned that additional property was also damaged during the argument.
Calvin BRIFFETT, 60 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was later arrested and charged with:
- Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC
- Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 5, 2022.
