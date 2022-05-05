Breaking News

Morning News – May 5

May 5, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 12. Wind chill -5 this morning. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low 2.

COVID Statistics

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 259,694 259,437 257
Confirmed Cases 8,111 8,062 49
Confirmed Cases in 2022 5,907 5,858 49
Active cases 261 242 19
Resolved 7,850 7,820 30
*Deceased 53 53 0
Deceased in 2022 32 32 0
Central & East Algoma 812 805 7
Elliot Lake & Area 414 397 17
North Algoma 277 275 2
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,608 6,585 23

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are no active fires in the Northeast region.

News Tidbits:

  • The westbound lane and shoulder remain closed at Alona Bay for emergency road work for washout repairs

 

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*