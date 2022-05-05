Morning News – May 5

May 5, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 12. Wind chill -5 this morning. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 2.
COVID Statistics
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|259,694
|259,437
|257
|Confirmed Cases
|8,111
|8,062
|49
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,907
|5,858
|49
|Active cases
|261
|242
|19
|Resolved
|7,850
|7,820
|30
|*Deceased
|53
|53
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|32
|32
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|812
|805
|7
|Elliot Lake & Area
|414
|397
|17
|North Algoma
|277
|275
|2
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,608
|6,585
|23
Forest Fire Update:
- There are no active fires in the Northeast region.
News Tidbits:
- The westbound lane and shoulder remain closed at Alona Bay for emergency road work for washout repairs
