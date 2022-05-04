Between the Covers – May 4

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “The Book of Cold Cases” by Simone St. James, “How to Be Perfect” by Michael Schur, “The Investigator” by John Sanford, “The Diamond Eye” by Kate Quinn and “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline.

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris. From the book jacket:

In April 1942, Lale Sokolov, a Slovakian Jew, is forcibly transported to the concentration camps at Auschwitz-Birkenau. When his captors discover that he speaks several languages, he is put to work as a Tätowierer (the German word for tattooist), tasked with permanently marking his fellow prisoners.

Imprisoned for more than two and a half years, Lale witnesses horrific atrocities and barbarism—but also incredible acts of bravery and compassion. Risking his own life, he uses his privileged position to exchange jewels and money from murdered Jews for food to keep his fellow prisoners alive.

One day in July 1942, Lale, prisoner 32407, comforts a trembling young woman waiting in line to have the number 34902 tattooed onto her arm. Her name is Gita, and in that first encounter, Lale vows to somehow survive the camp and marry her.

Thank you, Jim White! The staff and Board of the Wawa Public Library would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Jim White for the many, many years of volunteering as a Board member for the Wawa Public Library Board. Jim was a Library Board member for almost 40 years!! Jim came to Wawa in 1973 as a graduate and began a summer job working fires at the MNR. In 1978, Jim was offered a full-time position as a payroll clerk until his retirement in 2001! Jim also spent many hours beautifying our community by planting and maintaining the many garden beds around town. He also Secretary/Treasurer for the Cancer Society, worked on the Hospital Foundation Board, was a canvasser for the Kidney Foundation, and was a member of the Cemetery Committee and the BIA. You may also recall the many entertaining stories that Jim wrote in the Algoma News for a few years. Thank you, Jim, for your many years dedicated to making Wawa a better place! We wish you the very best in all of your future endeavors!

Join Indi on Facebook Live Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the Afterschool Program. We have some craft and clay bags available for pick up at the library. The fun starts at 4:15 so check it out!

We are gearing up for some summer fun at the library! Watch for sign up notification for the TD Summer Reading Club!

Don’t Forget – We have used books for sale! $0.25 each for paperback and $0.50 each for hard cover! Kids’ books are $0.10 each! Come in and check it out!