CCPA Celebrates CMHA Mental Health Week

This week marks the Canadian Mental Health Association’s (CMHA) Mental Health Week, encouraging Canadians to #GetReal about how to help yourself and others. The Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA) supports this initiative and encourages Canadians to consider how they can use empathy to support themselves as well as their family, friends and community.

“As counsellors, counselling therapists and psychotherapists, we see firsthand how tuning in to ourselves and others, and striving to understand without judgement, is essential for improved mental health outcomes,” said Dr. Kathy Offet-Gartner, CCPA President. “In fact, studies have shown that empathy is a key factor to client outcomes in therapy and is more associated with positive outcomes in therapy than specific treatment methods”.

CCPA encourages Canadians to reach out to a counsellor, counselling therapist or psychotherapist if they feel they need mental health support. To learn more or find a counsellor near you, please visit the CCPA directory of Canadian Certified Counsellors across Canada at https://www.ccpa-accp.ca/.

The Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association (CCPA) is a national bilingual association providing professional counsellors and psychotherapists with access to exclusive educational programs, certification, professional development and direct contact with professional peers and specialty groups. CCPA promotes the profession and its contribution to the mental health and well-being of all Canadians.