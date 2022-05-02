SCULLY, Allan Vincent

In loving memory of Allan Vincent Scully, 83 years, who passed away Friday, April 29th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Villa. Husband of Theresa. Beloved father of Rodney (Nathalie) and Harriet (Jason). Cherished grandfather of Westly, Tiffany, Christine, Meagan, Branden, Brooklynne, Denis, Alain, and great-grandchildren Ben, Jack, Aurora, Abby, Alistair and Josh. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Born in Ansonville, he worked for many years in the warehouse with Algoma Ore Division in Wawa. He was a wonderful piano player, loved eating out and had a passion for animals. Special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph’s Villa and Take Action Nursing Ltd. for their dedicated and compassionate care.

At Allan’s request, there will be no visitation or service. Cremation with a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to the SPCA would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson & Barnard Funeral Home.