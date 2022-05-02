Breaking News

Morning News – May 2

May 2, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Periods of rain or drizzle ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers or drizzle. A few showers and periods of drizzle beginning before morning. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 1.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 258,453 258,255 198
Confirmed Cases 7,960 7,925 35
Confirmed Cases in 2022 5,756 5,721 35
Active cases 291 293 -2
Resolved 7,669 7,632 37
*Deceased 52 52 0
Deceased in 2022 31 31 0
Central & East Algoma 793 791 2
Elliot Lake & Area 391 389 2
North Algoma 274 273 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,502 6,472 30

News Tidbits:

  • Ontario Provincial Police Const. Marc Hovingh was added to the Ontario Police Memorial Wall on Queens Park Crescent. Marc was killed in the line of duty on November 19th in Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island by a lone gunman after responding to a call for a trespasser.
  • The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday. The search for the Piper PA-28 Cherokee began near Sioux Lookout, Ont., at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, and ended later that day with the discovery of the crash site.

Announcements:

  • Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will by joined by Mark Stewart, Stellantis North America Chief Operating Officer, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, as well as François-Philippe Champagne, Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. in Windsor.

 

 

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*