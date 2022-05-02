Morning News – May 2

May 2, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain or drizzle ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of showers or drizzle. A few showers and periods of drizzle beginning before morning. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 1.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|258,453
|258,255
|198
|Confirmed Cases
|7,960
|7,925
|35
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,756
|5,721
|35
|Active cases
|291
|293
|-2
|Resolved
|7,669
|7,632
|37
|*Deceased
|52
|52
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|31
|31
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|793
|791
|2
|Elliot Lake & Area
|391
|389
|2
|North Algoma
|274
|273
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,502
|6,472
|30
News Tidbits:
- Ontario Provincial Police Const. Marc Hovingh was added to the Ontario Police Memorial Wall on Queens Park Crescent. Marc was killed in the line of duty on November 19th in Gore Bay on Manitoulin Island by a lone gunman after responding to a call for a trespasser.
- The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating a plane crash that killed four people in northwestern Ontario on Friday. The search for the Piper PA-28 Cherokee began near Sioux Lookout, Ont., at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, and ended later that day with the discovery of the crash site.
Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will by joined by Mark Stewart, Stellantis North America Chief Operating Officer, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, as well as François-Philippe Champagne, Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. in Windsor.
