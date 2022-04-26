Morning News – April 26

Apr 26, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. A few flurries beginning near noon. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 19 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – A few flurries ending after midnight then mainly cloudy. Local amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 18 overnight.
COVID Statistics
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|257,444
|256,664
|780
|Confirmed Cases
|7,813
|7,726
|87
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,609
|5,522
|87
|Active cases
|291
|360
|-69
|Resolved
|7,522
|7,366
|156
|*Deceased
|51
|50
|1
|Deceased in 2022
|30
|29
|1
|Central & East Algoma
|772
|766
|6
|Elliot Lake & Area
|383
|370
|13
|North Algoma
|271
|270
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,387
|6,320
|67
News Tidbits:
- The Ontario government is investing $1.2 billion to build a new state-of-the-art Thunder Bay Correctional Complex, $96 million for expansion projects at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre and Kenora Jail, and up to $5 million for a new Northern Attraction Incentive Program pilot to attract and retain corrections staff in the North. EllisDon Infrastructure Justice has been awarded the contract for the 345-bed multi-purpose facility. Construction of the new Thunder Bay Correctional Complex is expected to start this fall and be completed by fall 2026.
Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement in London at 10 a.m.
Did You Know?
- On April 26, 1954, the Salk polio vaccine field trials, involving 1.8 million children, began at the Franklin Sherman Elementary School in McLean, Virginia. Children in the United States, Canada and Finland participated in the trials, which used for the first time the now-standard double-blind method, whereby neither the patient nor attending doctor knew if the inoculation was the vaccine or a placebo. One year later, on April 12, 1955, researchers announced the vaccine was safe and effective and it quickly became a standard part of childhood immunizations in America. – to read more
