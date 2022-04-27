Breaking News

Morning News – April 27

Apr 27, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny near noon. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 17 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 257,679 257,444 235
Confirmed Cases 7,842 7,813 29
Confirmed Cases in 2022 5,638 5,609 29
Active cases 319 291 28
Resolved 7,523 7,522 1
*Deceased 51 51 0
Deceased in 2022 30 30 0
Central & East Algoma 778 772 6
Elliot Lake & Area 384 383 1
North Algoma 270 271 -1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,410 6,387 23

 

News Tidbits:

  • Two counterfeit $50 USD bills were found in the Soo. SSM Police advise “For local businesses, and community members purchasing and selling items online, please be vigilant when accepting cash. Inspect the bill, often the material counterfeit currency is made with, doesn’t feel right. That can be a key indicator. When inspecting the bill, look closely at the details, serial numbers, and key markings on the bill.
  • The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the serious injury suffered by a 30-year-old man last month in Greenstone. As the injury was deemed not to be serious, SIU terminated the investigation.

 

