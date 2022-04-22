Ontario Providing Indian Residential School Supports to the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association

The Ontario government is providing $200,000 to the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association (CSAA) to support their ongoing work at the site of the former Shingwauk Residential School and engaging with impacted communities.

Together with Algoma University and the Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre, the CSAA will use the funding to develop and implement an engagement strategy with the 85 Indigenous communities impacted by the Shingwauk Residential Schools. This includes engagement with Garden River First Nation, on whose traditional territory the Shingwauk site is located. This work will focus on the development and implementation of cultural and communications protocols that will help guide the ongoing activities being undertaken by the CSAA.

“Our government knows that the process of identifying, investigating, protecting, and commemorating Indian Residential School burials, including at the site of the former Shingwauk Residential School, will take a significant amount of time, care, and sensitivity,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “Above all, we must ensure this work is Indigenous led and conducted in accordance with the wishes of Survivors, affected families and communities in a manner that honours both the Survivors and the Children that did not make it home.”

As Ontario continues to advance meaningful reconciliation and address the intergenerational traumas caused by the Residential School system, the province is working to support Indigenous partners and communities in undertaking the full range of the work ahead.