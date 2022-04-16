Ontario Government Boosts Experimental Lakes Area Research

The Ontario government is investing $9.5 million to support vital research in the Experimental Lakes Area—the only freshwater research facility of its kind in the world.

“The Experimental Lakes Area is the world’s most important freshwater research facility,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “The area is a living laboratory for critical research and scientific study that sustains healthy ecosystems for future generations. Our government is proud to invest in facilities such as these so that we can expand understanding of the critical changes in ecology over time, and continue our work building Ontario.”

The five-year agreement will ensure the facility can continue its important work, including:

Implementation of an acid rain recovery program for the Sudbury region

Actions to address phosphorus in inland lakes and the Great Lakes

Efforts to address the effects of mercury emissions from coal-fired plants in Ontario and the U.S.

The Ontario government is also providing $180,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to the International Institute for Sustainable Development – Experimental Lakes Area (IISD-ELA) to produce design drawings and cost estimates for a potential new building at the site.

The Experimental Lakes Area is a world-renowned freshwater research facility in Northwestern Ontario. The area attracts scientists from around the world who conduct research into pollution reduction, climate change strategies, and the protection of freshwater ecosystems. This research is used to develop protective strategies for lakes and rivers in Ontario and around the world.