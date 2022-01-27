COVID Stats of January 26th for North Algoma

Jan 27, 2022 at 08:43
Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.
There is one new case in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).
January 25th, 2022
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|evidence of community spread
|recent cases
|Confirmed cases
|3,520
|3,459
|61
|Active cases
|607
|589
|18
|Currently hospitalized
|21(1)
|20(1)
|1
|Resolved
|2,913
|2,870
|43
|Deceased
|24
|24
|0
|Tested
|225,968
|224,698
|270
|Close contact of a confirmed case
|1,240
|1,232
|8
|Outbreak related
|393
|375
|18
|Under Investigation
|158
|171
|-13
|Unknown Source of Infection
|1,729
|1,681
|48
|Central & East Algoma
|348
|338
|10
|Yes
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|133
|132
|1
|Yes
|Yes
|North Algoma
|116
|115
|1
|Yes
|Yes
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|2,923
|2,874
|49
|Yes
|Yes
COVID-19: school closures and absenteeism (January 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.)
|Wawa
|Sir James Dunn PS
|10.10%
|É Élém Saint-Joseph
|16.60%
|ÉS C Saint-Joseph
|8.30%
|École publique l’Escalade
|7.10%
|St Augustine French Immersion CS
|12.60%
|Chapleau
|Chapleau HS
|23%
|Chapleau PS
|20%
|É Élém C Trillium
|12%
|É Élém Sacré-Coeur
|19.80%
|ÉS C Trillium
|19.50%
|Our Lady of Fatima CS
|19.40%
|Dubreuilville
|É Élém Saint-Joseph
|6.20%
|ÉS l’Orée des Bois
|15%
|White River
|St Basil CS
|17.20%
|Hornepayne
|Hornepayne HS
|18%
|Hornepayne PS
|14.60%
|É Élém Saint Nom de Jésus
|15.80%
|Holy Name of Jesus CS
|31.60%
