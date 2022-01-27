COVID Stats of January 26th for North Algoma

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There is one new case in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 25th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases Confirmed cases 3,520 3,459 61 Active cases 607 589 18 Currently hospitalized 21(1) 20(1) 1 Resolved 2,913 2,870 43 Deceased 24 24 0 Tested 225,968 224,698 270 Close contact of a confirmed case 1,240 1,232 8 Outbreak related 393 375 18 Under Investigation 158 171 -13 Unknown Source of Infection 1,729 1,681 48 Central & East Algoma 348 338 10 Yes Yes Elliot Lake & Area 133 132 1 Yes Yes North Algoma 116 115 1 Yes Yes Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,923 2,874 49 Yes Yes

COVID-19: school closures and absenteeism ( )

