Breaking News

COVID Stats of January 26th for North Algoma

Jan 27, 2022 at 08:43

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There is one new case in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 25th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases 3,520 3,459 61
Active cases 607 589 18
Currently hospitalized 21(1) 20(1) 1
Resolved 2,913 2,870 43
Deceased 24 24 0
Tested  225,968 224,698 270
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,240 1,232 8
Outbreak related 393 375 18
Under Investigation 158 171 -13
Unknown Source of Infection 1,729 1,681 48
Central & East Algoma 348 338 10 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 133 132 1 Yes Yes
North Algoma 116 115 1 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,923 2,874 49 Yes Yes

 

COVID-19: school closures and absenteeism (January 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.)

Wawa Sir James Dunn PS 10.10%
É Élém Saint-Joseph 16.60%
ÉS C Saint-Joseph 8.30%
École publique l’Escalade 7.10%
St Augustine French Immersion CS 12.60%
Chapleau Chapleau HS 23%
Chapleau PS 20%
É Élém C Trillium 12%
É Élém Sacré-Coeur 19.80%
ÉS C Trillium 19.50%
Our Lady of Fatima CS 19.40%
Dubreuilville É Élém Saint-Joseph 6.20%
ÉS l’Orée des Bois 15%
White River St Basil CS 17.20%
Hornepayne Hornepayne HS 18%
Hornepayne PS 14.60%
É Élém Saint Nom de Jésus 15.80%
Holy Name of Jesus CS 31.60%

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*