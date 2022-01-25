HENDERSON, Claire Laura

Passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the age of 58 years. Beloved wife of Rene Henderson. Dear mother of Laurie Synnett (Serge). Proud grandmother of Drake and Christian Synnett. Dear daughter of the late Laura and Adrien Charron. Loving sister of Danny Charron (Shelley Lewis), Sylvie Charron (George Bluteau) and Paul Charron. Claire will be greatly missed by her fur baby Sofey. Daughter-in-law of Georgette Henderson. Sister-in-law of Suzanne Noel (Mike) and Linda Henderson (Gerry McAdam). She will greatly be missed by her nephews and nieces and her many friends.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at 41 Monk Street, Chapleau, Ontario. (Please remember to wear your mask or face covering).

Memorial donations made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca