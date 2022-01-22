Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) – CLOSED

Highway 17 remains closed between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to poor weather conditions.

Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana is closed due to poor weather conditions. The highway was closed at 5:48 a.m.

A Winter Weather Travel Advisory remains in effect with locally heavy flurries continuing this morning before coming to an end later this morning. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm can be expected by the time the flurries come to an end. Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour will be possible, significantly reducing visibilities at times.