Wawa FD called to residence at Hillcrest Heights

The Wawa Fire Department was called to a residence at Hillcrest Heights just before 4 p.m. today. Algoma EMS also responded, and an individual was taken to Lady Dunn Health Center for smoke inhalation. Residents in neighbouring units were evacuated as a precautionary measure as the fire was extinguished.

Firefighters left at about 5:45 p.m. It appears that there may be extensive damage to the upper floor.

A post has been made on FB, “If you would like to donate clothing for Tonya and Paul you can drop off at 8 First Ave.. sizes are men med and womens 1x..This is all for now”