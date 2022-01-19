Métis Nation of Ontario’s Mitch Case Appointed to National Council for Reconciliation Board

The Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) is proud to announce that Mitch Case, Region 4 Regional Councillor, has been appointed by the Government of Canada to serve on the Transitional Committee of the National Council for Reconciliation.

The Transitional Committee will help develop the legislation that will guide the future work of the National Council for Reconciliation and its role in holding government accountable to meeting the Calls to Action issued by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“Regional Councillor Case will bring a wealth of personal and professional experience to the work of the Transitional Committee of the National Council for Reconciliation,” said MNO President Margaret Froh. “He has devoted his adult life to advancing the Métis cause. His strong Métis voice will only benefit the Council and help inform this critical work. I couldn’t be prouder of our colleague.”

The process to appoint Case to the Transitional Committee began last summer under former Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett and continued under Minister Marc Miller after the fall election.

“I’m honoured and humbled by this appointment,” said Case. “I don’t take it lightly and will do my part to support the heavy lifting of moving this critical work forward. I’m honoured to have been asked to bring my experience and add it to the considerable knowledge and experience of my fellow committee members to do something meaningful for our peoples – that’s the goal, meaningful action.”

In June of 2020, Case was elected to serve as the Region 4 Councillor on the Provisional Council of the Métis Nation of Ontario, on a platform of advancing Métis Self-Government, improving communication, advancing Métis culture, and advancing the historic claims of Métis communities in the Sault Ste. Marie, Superior East and Huron North Shore area.

Previously, Case has served as a Youth Representative at the local and regional levels and was elected President of the Métis Nation of Ontario Youth Council (MNOYC) in 2012. He was re-elected in 2016. As President of the MNOYC, Case served as the Youth Representative of the Provisional Council of the Métis Nation of Ontario.

Outside of his work with the Métis Nation of Ontario, Case is an educator, activist and is a well-respected bead-worker who practices a traditional style of Métis floral beadwork.