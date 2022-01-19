Hwy 17S (Wawa to Batchawna Bay) – CLOSED

Highway 17S of Wawa remains closed because of a fatal collision that occurred late yesterday afternoon.

ON511 is reporting three collisions on Highway 17:

Collision on HWY 17 Both Directions at SAND RIVER RD (E). All lanes closed. – Hwy 17 is closed in Agawa Bay due to a collision. Updated January 18th at 1600

Collision on HWY 17 Eastbound at HWY 101(E) – WAWA. Lane and EAST shoulder closed. Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in Wawa due to collision. Updated January 18th at 1615

Collision on HWY 17 Eastbound at SEC HWY 563-BATCHAWANA. Lane and EAST shoulder closed. Hwy 17 reduced to one lane in Batchawana Bay due to collision. Updated January at 1615

Highway 17 remains closed between Wawa and the junction of Hwy 17/Hwy 563 at Batchawana Bay. Superior East OPP have advised that this is a serious collision and that the highway will remain closed for several hours.



At 16:43 – The City of Sault Ste. Marie declared a significant weather event. SSM Police Services advise “Drivers and pedestrians stay off area roads as much as possible during current weather conditions. If you must drive give yourself extra time, slow down drive according to conditions and keep an eye out for pedestrians.”

Roads are very poor in the Schreiber area (Hwy 17), and Hwy 17 remains closed from the Manitoba border to Ignace due to weather conditions.

If you are travelling you may want to consider staying put for the night.

OPP have tweeted that Highway 17 is closed between Wawa and Hwy 563 (Batchawana Bay), “Roadway closed following a collision. #OPP on scene.”

Highway 17 to Sault Ste. Marie is closed due to a multiple vehicle collision. Wawa Fire, Algoma EMS and OPP are at the scene. There is no location at this time, although ON511 is reporting that the highway is close at the Sand River (16:16).

Northern Ontario Traffic Alerts have posts stating that this is a collision between a car and a snowplow at the Sand River Hill.

There is no opening time known at this time.