APH – Stats of January 14th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There is one new case in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 14th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases  2,884 2,836 48
Active cases 637 593 44
Currently hospitalized 9(1) 9(1) 0
Resolved 2,247 2,243 4
Deceased 21 21 0
Tested  221,104 220,719 385
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,118 1,107 11
Outbreak related 255 249 6
Under Investigation 307 319 -12
Unknown Source of Infection 1204 1161 43
Central & East Algoma 266 254 12 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 117 116 1 Yes Yes
North Algoma 79 78 1 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,422 2,388 34 Yes Yes
