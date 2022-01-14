Breaking News

APH – Stats of January 12th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There are 6 new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 13th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases  2,863 2,774 62
Active cases 593 636 -43
Currently hospitalized 9(1) 8(1) 1
Resolved 2,243 2,138 105
Deceased 21 21 0
Tested  220,719 219,689 1030
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,107 1,081 26
Outbreak related 249 235 14
Under Investigation 319 414 -95
Unknown Source of Infection 1161 1044 117
Central & East Algoma 254 248 6 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 116 112 4 Yes Yes
North Algoma 78 71 7 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,388 2,343 45 Yes Yes
