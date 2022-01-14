APH – Stats of January 12th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.
There are 6 new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).
January 13th, 2022
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|evidence of community spread
|recent cases
|Confirmed cases
|2,863
|2,774
|62
|Active cases
|593
|636
|-43
|Currently hospitalized
|9(1)
|8(1)
|1
|Resolved
|2,243
|2,138
|105
|Deceased
|21
|21
|0
|Tested
|220,719
|219,689
|1030
|Close contact of a confirmed case
|1,107
|1,081
|26
|Outbreak related
|249
|235
|14
|Under Investigation
|319
|414
|-95
|Unknown Source of Infection
|1161
|1044
|117
|Central & East Algoma
|254
|248
|6
|Yes
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|116
|112
|4
|Yes
|Yes
|North Algoma
|78
|71
|7
|Yes
|Yes
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|2,388
|2,343
|45
|Yes
|Yes
