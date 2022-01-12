January 12, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 23 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with 60 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 27 overnight.-
News Tidbits:
- COVID-19 is hitting the Soo. Sault Area Hospital (SAH) has over 60 cases among its staff, including two within SAH’s emergency department, and the Sault Ste. Marie Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has individuals that have tested positive or are isolating due to close contact. Services are not expected to be impacted, the service has been able to reschedule employees to ensure coverage.
Announcements:
- The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation along with Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos at 11:30 a.m. Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng and Minister of Public Services and Procurement Filomena Tassi will participate virtually. A media availability will follow.
- Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement on preparations underway for the return to in-person learning at 1:30 p.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- LDHCF Catch the Ace – Week 29 Winner is… - January 12, 2022
- APH – Report of January 11th - January 12, 2022
- Morning News – January 12 - January 12, 2022