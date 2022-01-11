SE OPP – Wawa Resident faces Multiple Charges after Domestic Dispute

On January 7, 2022, at approximately 10:42 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Winston Road in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 28-years-old person, from Wawa, was charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Mischief Under $5,000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC,

Theft Under $5,000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC,

Failure to comply with release order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (Four Counts), and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (Four Counts).

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing