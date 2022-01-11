SE OPP – Wawa Resident faces Multiple Charges after Domestic Dispute

On January 7, 2022, at approximately 10:42 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Winston Road in Wawa.
As a result of the investigation, a 28-years-old person, from Wawa, was charged with the following:
- Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC),
- Mischief Under $5,000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC,
- Theft Under $5,000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC,
- Failure to comply with release order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (Four Counts), and
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (Four Counts).
The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing
