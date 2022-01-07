Morning News – January 7

January 7, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 17. Wind chill minus 32 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Flurries beginning this evening. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 near midnight. Low minus 23 with the temperature rising to minus 10 by morning. Wind chill minus 31 this evening. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Lisa LeClaire from Chapleau who won $583,130 in the December 50/50 draw by the Timmins and District Hospital Foundation.
- The provincial government continues to battle in the Robinson-Huron Treaty Annuity Case by filing an appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada.
Announcements:
- Today at 11:00 a.m., the NDP’s MP for Timmins-James Bay, Charlie Angus, will hold a press conference with members of the local leaders of the Bearskin Lake community. They are calling on the Liberal government for urgent help to address the COVID-19 crisis affecting so many people in the community. Angus will be joined by Lefty Kamenawatamin, Chief of Bearskin Lake, Frank McKay, Windigo Tribal Council and Charles Fox, former Grand Chief of the Nishnawbe-Aski Nation and resident of Bearskin Lake. There were 201 cases reported on January 6th, 2022 – nearly half the population of Bearskin Lake First Nation. Two more communities have declared their own states of emergency:
- Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak says at least 10 of the First Nations it represents have put travel restrictions and/or lockdowns in place. Several have declared states of emergencies due to rising COVID-19 cases.
