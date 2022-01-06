Breaking News

APH – Report of January 5th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases  2,401 2,345 56
Active cases 616 611 5
Currently hospitalized 4(1) 4(1) 0(1)
Resolved 1,785 1,734 51
Deceased 20 20 0
Tested  216,972 216,316 656
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,019 1,001 18
Outbreak related 206 203 3
Under Investigation 337 358 -21
Unknown Source of Infection 839 783 56
Central & East Algoma 210 205 5 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 83 79 4 Yes Yes
North Algoma 39 39 0 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,069 2,022 47 Yes Yes

 

