APH – Report of January 5th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|evidence of community spread
|recent cases
|Confirmed cases
|2,401
|2,345
|56
|Active cases
|616
|611
|5
|Currently hospitalized
|4(1)
|4(1)
|0(1)
|Resolved
|1,785
|1,734
|51
|Deceased
|20
|20
|0
|Tested
|216,972
|216,316
|656
|Close contact of a confirmed case
|1,019
|1,001
|18
|Outbreak related
|206
|203
|3
|Under Investigation
|337
|358
|-21
|Unknown Source of Infection
|839
|783
|56
|Central & East Algoma
|210
|205
|5
|Yes
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|83
|79
|4
|Yes
|Yes
|North Algoma
|39
|39
|0
|Yes
|Yes
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|2,069
|2,022
|47
|Yes
|Yes
