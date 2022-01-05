SCOTT, Sandra Elizabeth Joanne

Passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the age of 36. Loving mother of Leya Funk, Nevaeh Funk and Dante Matechuk. Beloved daughter of Kathy McEwan (Shawn), Ron Scott and step-daughter of Clarria Funk. Dear sister of Ron Scott Jr., Ethan Mathesen, Tiffany McEwan, Kasie Scott and Bryant Christiansen. Fondly remembered by her grandparents Dinah Samson (Roy), Lawerance Bergeron, late Sam Samson, Joanne Scott and John Scott. Sandra will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private family visitation was held at the Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington Street East 705-759-2522) with cremation to follow. Memorial donations made payable by cheque or online to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.arthurfuneralhome.com for the Scott family.