Winter Weather Travel Advisories

6:39 AM EST Tuesday 04 January 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Winter weather travel advisory in effect. A developing low pressure system is expected to bring a rapidly accumulating snowfall with amounts of 7 to 15 cm expected by Wednesday evening. Snowfall rates of up to 2 cm per hour are possible at times. Reduced visibilities in blowing snow are also expected.

That same system will bring amounts of 10 – 20 cm of snow with possible rates of up to 3cm per hour to the following regions:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.

Other alerts have been issued (as shown in grey in the above image), please refer to Environment Canada for more information as you plan your travels.