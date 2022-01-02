In Memory – Janet Firlotte

Janet died 8 years ago on January 2nd 2014. We miss her sense of humor and phone calls. We were able to get together on different occasions remembering the childhood days in WAWA and laughing together. She has now been joined back up with hubby Gordon and likely still rolling her eyes behind his back.
We miss and think of you all the time Janet…Rest in Peace
SISTERS
Margaret – Pat – Chris
