Morning News – December 30

Weather:
Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this afternoon. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.
Tonight – Snow. Risk of snow squalls late this evening and overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature rising to minus 1 by morning. Wind chill near minus 10.
News Tidbits:
- The 2022 World Juniors , held this year in Edmonton and Red Deer, had Russia, Czech Republic and the United States forfeit games because of COVID-19 cases. As a result of the rising numbers of positive cases resulting in three games being cancelled in two days, the International Ice Hockey Federation has cancelled the remainder of the 2022 World Juniors.
- Congratulations to Susan and John Boileau of Thessalon, who were the lucky winners of the SSM Lions Club held their 50/50 draw on Dec. 8. The lucky couple won $7,500 with their ticket #0412.
- First it was 3,000 tonnes of maple syrup that was stolen (2011/2012) – now two truckloads of butter, valued at $200,000, some 40,000 pounds was stolen from a trucking facility in Trenton.
Announcements:
- Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 3 p.m.
