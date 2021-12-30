MAY, Gary Otto

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on , 2021, with his family by his side at the age of 56 years. Beloved husband of Tara Vikken. Loving father of Desiree Norwegian and Damon May (Nicole) Proud grandfather of Ryker and Ethan. Son of the late Ann and Stuart May. Dear brother Perry Kauk (Norma). Gary was the favourite brother-in-law to many and will be missed by many fishermen.

At Gary’s request, there will be no funeral services at this time. A Celebration of his Life will be held in the late spring to summer. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.