Morning News – December 25

Dec 25, 2022 at 07:56
A very Merry Christmas to everyone!
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries early this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High -12. Wind chill -28 this morning and -18 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill -18 this evening and-25 overnight.
Holiday News Tips from the Wawa Fire Department:
