Wawa Christmas Bird Count

Wawa’s annual Christmas Bird Count will be held on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022. The area where one can count birds is in a 24 km circle centred around Wawa; approx area: West to Michipicoten Harbour, Sandy and Long Beaches; North to Catfish Lake; East to Firesand Creek; South to Driftwood Beach and Bridget Lake.

In order to participate, you are asked to record all the birds you see in a couple of hours, all day, or late into the night – perhaps you will see an owl! You can count while walking, snowshoeing, skiing or driving (stopping periodically). For those who are not mobile, and have a bird feeder – count the different species of birds that come for a snack.

If you are interested, please contact Carol Dersch; either by email or phone, [email protected], phone (705) 856-2717.

For more info on what a Christmas Bird Count is all about: https://www.birdscanada.org/volunteer/cbc/