Algoma Public Health has reported that from December 24 – 27, 2021, 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. The cases are from the following areas in the Algoma District:
- 81 – Sault Ste. Marie & area
- 13 – Central & East Algoma
- 5 – Elliot Lake & Area
- 1 – North Algoma
There are currently 252 active cases in the Algoma District, and there are 3 in hospital.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wawa Christmas Bird Count - December 28, 2021
- Morning News – December 28 - December 28, 2021
- APH has reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 from Dec 24-27 - December 28, 2021