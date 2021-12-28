Breaking News

APH has reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 from Dec 24-27

Algoma Public Health has reported that from December 24 – 27, 2021, 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. The cases are from the following areas in the Algoma District:

  • 81 – Sault Ste. Marie & area
  • 13 – Central & East Algoma
  • 5 – Elliot Lake & Area
  • 1 – North Algoma

There are currently 252 active cases in the Algoma District, and there are 3 in hospital.

Brenda Stockton
