APH has reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 from Dec 24-27

Algoma Public Health has reported that from December 24 – 27, 2021, 100 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. The cases are from the following areas in the Algoma District:

81 – Sault Ste. Marie & area

13 – Central & East Algoma

5 – Elliot Lake & Area

1 – North Algoma

There are currently 252 active cases in the Algoma District, and there are 3 in hospital.