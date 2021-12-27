SUHONEN, Jack

Died peacefully, at the age of 89 years, in the early hours of Saturday, December 25, 2021 at the Hornepayne Community Hospital in Hornepayne, ON.

Jack lived his early years in California but spent most of his life in the Barbers Bay area of Northern Ontario. Jack was a highly skilled carpenter and was responsible for the development and completion of many projects throughout his career, including the beautiful log home he built for his wife, Marie. Jack was an incredibly hard worker and taught all those around him the importance of this value. He very much enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Jack was predeceased by his loving wife, Marie (nee Nabigon) Suhonen, his parents and his sister, Helga. Jack is survived by his daughters, Nicole (David) Beauvais, Rita Suhonen, and Carrie Suhonen, his son, Steve (Carita) Suhonen, and his step-children, Dwaine (Sylvie) Gaudette and Rhonda Beauvais, as well as many grandchildren and other family and friends.

Friends may visit at the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, 1-800-439-4937) on Thursday December 30, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with Mrs. Beverley Boyd officiating. (Due to Covid-19, face masks/coverings are mandatory and social distancing will be respected). A burial will take place at the Hillside Cemetery, White River in the Spring of 2022. www.kerryfuneralhome.ca