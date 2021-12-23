Ontario Supports Businesses in the Algoma and Manitoulin Regions

The Ontario government is providing more than $1.5 million to help 74 local businesses adapt to COVID-19 public health guidelines in the Algoma and Manitoulin regions. The funding is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Recovery Program (NORP) and will support building renovations, installation of safety equipment and health and safety upgrades.

“Our government is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with northern business owners, entrepreneurs and workers in the Algoma and Manitoulin regions,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “COVID-19 has fundamentally changed our day-to-day lives and how we do business. With this funding, our government is supporting small and medium-sized businesses and providing a significant and welcome boost to the local economy.”

Funding for businesses includes: