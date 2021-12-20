Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Batchawana Bay to Wawa) OPEN

Hwy 17 is now open from Batchawana Bay to Wawa.


Dec 20, 2021 at 09:13

At 9:00 a.m., Highway 17 from Wawa to White River was reopened. please drive with care. Highway 17 from Wawa to Batchawana Bay remains closed at this time.

Dec 20, 2021 at 05:40

At 3:06 a.m. Highway 17 road conditions improved north of White River, and the highway was closed only from Batchawana to Mobert turnoff.

Dec 20, 2021 at 01:20

Highway 17 is now closed from Batchawana Bay to Terrace Bay due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 1:16 a.m.

Dec 20, 2021 at 01:17

Highway 17 is closed from White River to Terrace Bay due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 12:58 a.m.

