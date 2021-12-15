Between the Covers – December 15

New books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “World war C” by Sanjay Gupta, M.D., “2 Sisters Detective Agency” by James Patterson and Candice Fox, “Three Sisters” by Heather Morris, “The Butler” by Danielle Steel and “An Impossible Promise” by Jude Deveraux and Tara Sheets!

Staff Pick of the Week is “Hairpin Bridge” by Taylor Adams.

(from book jacket)

Three months ago, Lena Nguyen’s estranged twin sister, Cambry, drove to a remote bridge sixty miles outside of Missoula, Montana, and jumped two hundred feet to her death. At least, that is the official police version.

But Lena isn’t buying it.

Now she’s come to that very bridge, driving her dead twin’s car and armed with a cassette recorder, determined to find out what really happened by interviewing the highway patrolman who allegedly discovered her sister’s body.

Corporal Raymond Raycevic has agreed to meet Lena at the scene. He is sympathetic, forthright, and professional. But his story doesn’t seem to add up. For one thing, he stopped Cambry for speeding a full hour before she supposedly leapt to her death. Then there are the sixteen attempted 911 calls from her cell phone, made in what was unfortunately a dead zone.

But perhaps most troubling of all, the state trooper is referred to by name in Cambry’s final enigmatic text to her sister: “Please Forgive Me. I couldn’t live with it. Hopefully you can, Officer Raycevic.”

Lena will do anything to uncover the truth. But as her twin’s final hours come into focus, Lena’s search turns into a harrowing, tooth-and-nail fight for her own survival—one that will test everything she thought she knew about her sister and herself.

Join Indi on Facebook Live Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the Afterschool Program. Throughout the months of December and January we will have Program Participation Prizes which will be drawn weekly! Be sure to comment on the post and let us know you are watching and participating and your child will be entered to win a prize. We have some craft and clay bags available for pick up at the library. The fun starts at 4:15 so check it out!

The Wawa Public Library is challenging you to read, read, read and get a chance to win an awesome prize package! This is fun for the whole family! There will be one adult prize and one child prize. BINGO challenges can be picked up at the library or downloaded from our website at wawa.olsn.ca under the club page!

Draw will be made on Friday, February 18th at 2:00 p.m!

Bring the kids to the Wawa Public Library now until December 23rd and find the eight hidden Santas. Once the Santas are found the kids can pick out a prize. Come on in and get acquainted with your Public Library!

CLOSED FOR CHRISTMAS: The Wawa Public Library will be closed from Friday, December 24th 2021until Monday, January 3rd, 2022 inclusive! We will reopen on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.