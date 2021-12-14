Morning News – December 14

Weather:



A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this evening. Low minus 6 with temperature rising to plus 1 by morning. Wind chill minus 13 this evening.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 263 (down 5) active cases, and 5 (same) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

What a difference between winter this year and last year. For example, the amount of snow that has fallen in Timmins in December is more than the city had last winter.



Announcements: