Morning News – December 14

Weather:
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this evening. Low minus 6 with temperature rising to plus 1 by morning. Wind chill minus 13 this evening.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There are 263 (down 5) active cases, and 5 (same) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.
News Tidbits:
- What a difference between winter this year and last year. For example, the amount of snow that has fallen in Timmins in December is more than the city had last winter.
Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and Deepak Anand, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister, will make an announcement about new opportunities for immigrants at 10 a.m. in Waterloo.
- Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, will be joined by Vijay Thanigasalam, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation, Al McDonald, Mayor of North Bay, and Mark Wilson, member of Going the Extra Mile for Safety, to make an announcement about highway improvements at 12 noon in North Bay.
