Manitoulin OPP – Charges laid after domestic dispute

On December 10, 2021 at approximately 10:47 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with assistance from the United Counsel of Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Dupont Street in Little Current. The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The Manitoulin Crime Unit, the OPP’s Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Forensic Identification Services (FIS) assisted with the investigation.

On December 12, 2021 a 41-year-old person from Little Current was arrested and charged with:

Assault Causing Bodily Harm- Spousal, contrary to section 267(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Uttering Threats- Cause Death or Bodily Harm- Spousal, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC

Forcible Confinement, contrary to section 279(2) of the CC

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.