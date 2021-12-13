APH Reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 & 2 Low-Risk Exposures

Algoma Public Health has reported thirty-four (34) new cases of COVID-19, with thirty-one (31) cases in Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and three (3) in Central and East Algoma. Fifteen (15) are of close contact of a confirmed case, two (2) are of an unknown source of infection, and seventeen (17) are under investigation. There are currently 268 active cases.

There were two low-risk exposures noted by Algoma Public Health:

O’Sullivan Funeral Home, 215 St. James St., SSM, ON Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Galaxy Cinemas (Station Mall), 293 Bay St. SSM, ON at the movie Clifford the Big Red Dog on December 7, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Any individual who was present on the date and times listed in the potential low-risk exposures is asked to: