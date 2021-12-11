Algoma Public Health Reports more COVID-19 Cases

Saturday evening, APH reported thirty-three (33) new cases of COVID-19, thirty-two (32) – Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and one (1) in Central and East Algoma. Eleven (11) are of close contact of a confirmed case, five (5) are of an unknown source of infection, three (3) are from international travel, and fourteen (14) are under investigation. There are currently 263 active cases.

On Friday evening, APH reported twenty-two (22) new cases of COVID-19, twenty (20) – Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and two (2) in Central and East Algoma. Fourteen (14) are of close contact of a confirmed case, four (4) are of an unknown source of infection, three (3) are from international travel, and one (1) is under investigation.

APH also warns of two low-risk exposures:

Wacky Wing’s, 350 Lake Street, Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

New American, 602 Bay St, Sault Ste. Marie, on Friday, December 3rd from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Any individual who was present on the date and times listed in the potential low-risk exposure is asked to: