PARISE, Raymond Joseph

Passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Friday, December 4, 2021, just three days following his 70th birthday.

Beloved husband and best friend of Christine for nearly 50 years. Proud father of Ben (Jamie) and Adam (Angie). Adored grandfather of Abbey and Grayson. Son of the late Cecile and Omer Parisee. Dear brother of the late Yvon Parisee (Line), the late Omer Parisee Jr., Paul-Henri Parisee (Nadine), late Lise Parisee (Roch Plouffe), Jean Parisee (Colleen) and Leo Parisee (Jennifer Biron). Ray will be remembered by his daughter-in-law Lisa Martin-Parise, Jamie’s daughter Abby and by Angie‘s sisters Emily and Kim. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Ray was well known for his volunteer work in the community.

At the request of the family and to allow more visitors to attend, only fully vaccinated family and friends are invited to visit at the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., (140 Churchill Avenue, Wawa, 705-856-7340) on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. (Face masks or coverings will be mandatory, vaccination status will need to be provided). Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral mass will be private. The mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church with Reverend Michael Asorgoe officiating. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery in the Spring of 2022.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.kerryfuneralhome.ca