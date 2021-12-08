APH has reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 & a low-risk public exposure

Algoma Public Health has reported thirty-two (32) new cases of COVID-19 (#1,327 – #1,358). Thirty-one cases are is Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and one (1) is in Central & East Algoma. Sixteen (16) are of close contact to a confirmed case, six (6) are of unknown, and nine (9) are under investigation. There are currently 271 active cases, with ten (10) in hospital.

A low-risk exposure has been reported for the Market Mall – Dollarama for Monday, December 6th, 2021 between 12 Noon and 1 p.m. I you were in the store in that time frame, you are asked to: