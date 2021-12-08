Algoma Public Health has reported thirty-two (32) new cases of COVID-19 (#1,327 – #1,358). Thirty-one cases are is Sault Ste. Marie & Area, and one (1) is in Central & East Algoma. Sixteen (16) are of close contact to a confirmed case, six (6) are of unknown, and nine (9) are under investigation. There are currently 271 active cases, with ten (10) in hospital.
A low-risk exposure has been reported for the Market Mall – Dollarama for Monday, December 6th, 2021 between 12 Noon and 1 p.m. I you were in the store in that time frame, you are asked to:
- Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.
- Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
- Seek testing if symptoms occur.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – December 8 - December 8, 2021
- APH has reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 & a low-risk public exposure - December 8, 2021
- Snow squalls continue but will weaken (LLSP – Searchmont) - December 8, 2021