East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after residential surveillance video reviewed

On December 4, 2021, at approximately 9:45 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a person entering their vehicle earlier that night and stealing money from it on Hergott Avenue in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported viewing their residential video surveillance which showed a person enter their property and gain entry into their vehicle. There was approximately $20.00 in cash stolen from inside. Police reviewed the video and recognized the person. Subsequently, the person was located a short time later and arrested.

Cody EVERTON, 27 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with: Theft Under $5000 From a Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 4, 2022.