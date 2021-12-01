2021 Municipal Staff Appreciation And Service Recognition Awards

The Municipal Council and employees gathered to recognize and thank all staff for their dedication and hard work.

Five Year Service Recognition Awards were given out to CEO/Head Librarian, Colleen Abbott as well as Manuela Batovanja, Deputy Treasurer and Heather Rainville, Revenue Associate.

Also receiving a Five Years Service Recognition Award is Yannick Casavant. Yannick is a valued member of the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department. Congratulations and thank you for your service.

Clifford Clement received his Twenty Year Service Recognition Award. Clifford was also presented with two Wawa Goose Prints (one of the old goose and one of the new one) to celebrate his retirement from the Municipality. Congratulations and best wishes in all of your future endeavours, Cliff. You know these library ladies will miss you.

Congratulations go out to Kevin Sabourin who received his Service Recognition Award for thirty years of service to the Wawa Volunteer Fire Department. This is a huge accomplishment and we thank Kevin for his dedication and service to our community.

We have to give a big shout out to Mayor Ron Rody and his wife Lina as they prepare to leave Wawa and move closer to their children and grandchildren.

Ron and Lina have been a part of this community for many years. From their time at St. Joseph’s School, to Ron’s time as a Municipal Councilor and then, Mayor. Ron and Lina are also a huge part of their Church Family and they will be missed. Ron and Lina, you have made a huge impact on our community and we want to thank you for your dedication and hard work. We wish you and your family all of the best and hope you enjoy your new adventures.