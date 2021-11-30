APH – Thirty-three new cases of COVID-19 in SSM & Area

Algoma Public Health reported yesterday evening that there are thirty-three (33) new cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District, specifically Sault Ste. Marie and area. Thirteen (13) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 8 have an unknown source of infection, and 12 are still being investigated to determine their source of infection.
There are currently 353 active cases with 16 in hospital.
