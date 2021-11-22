Morning News – November 22

Weather:

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 17 this morning and minus 10 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 10 this evening and minus 17 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 271 (down) active cases, and 18 (up) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. There was no update in cases yesterday from Algoma Public Health, so these numbers are from November 20, 2021 at 9:10 p.m.

News Tidbits:

A huge congratulations to Miss Wawa Morgandy Leadbetter who is also now known as Miss Northern Ontario!! She represented Wawa in the Miss North Ontario Regional Canada Pageant 2021 held in Sudbury this weekend. She has receiveed a $2,000 sponsorship towards her post secondary education. She hopes to be studying at Ottawa U in the fall of 2022 in a women’s and gender studies program.

Announcements:

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, and Deepak Anand, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement at 10 a.m.