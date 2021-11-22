Hwy 17 (Batchawana to Wawa) OPEN

Hwy 17 has been reopened. Snow squalls are expected to continue overnight (Montreal River Harbour – St. Joseph Island) – drive safely and be aware of changing road conditions.

Hwy 17 closed from Wawa to Batchawana Bay due to weather conditions according to ON511. OPP tweet that the highway in both directions between Wawa and Batchewana is closed after a collision. The highway was closed at 4:09 p.m.