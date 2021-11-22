Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Batchawana to Wawa) OPEN

Nov 22, 2021 at 20:14

Hwy 17 has been reopened. Snow squalls are expected to continue overnight (Montreal River Harbour – St. Joseph Island) – drive safely and be aware of changing road conditions.

Nov 22, 2021 at 17:13

Hwy 17 closed from Wawa to Batchawana Bay due to weather conditions according to ON511. OPP tweet that the highway in both directions between Wawa and Batchewana is closed after a collision. The highway was closed at 4:09 p.m.

